The Barry Callebaut Group, a manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, announced the opening of its third factory in Russia, in the special economic zone of Kaliningrad region, at the Baltic Sea. The factory was acquired in September 2020, and will be operational in August 2021. The current setup of the factory will allow Barry Callebaut to produce liquid and solid compound and fillings. Initially the factory will employ about 40 people, thus creating new skilled jobs, mainly in production, engineering and warehousing.

Rogier van Sligter, co-president EMEA, said: “The opening of our third factory further strengthens our presence in Russia and underlines our commitment to the world's third-largest chocolate confectionery market.”

Apart from the factory in Kaliningrad, Barry Callebaut’s footprint in Russia includes two factories, one in Chekhov, Moscow region, and another in Kasimov, Ryazan region.

Bart De Geyndt, general director, Barry Callebaut Russia & CIS: “The three factories, together with the CHOCOLATE ACADEMY Center located in Moscow, enable us to serve our customers better, offer a full product portfolio and satisfy the growing demand in Russia and CIS countries for chocolate innovations."