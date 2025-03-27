Old El Paso launches Birria and Breakfast Taco Kits

General Mills' Old El Paso brand is launching the first-ever Birria Taco Kit, a brand-new Breakfast Taco Kit, and an expanded Carb Advantage lineup.

Birria—a slow-stewed dish featuring tender beef simmered in an aromatic blend of spices, served with a rich, flavorful broth for dipping— has taken over menus, social feeds, and home kitchens alike. With more than one million Instagram post hashtags featuring “birria,” the new Old El Paso Birria Taco Kit brings the savory flavors of birria to any night of the week, with a shorter prep time and less hassle in the kitchen. Each kit includes 10 soft tortillas, Old El Paso’s signature Tex-Mex seasoning, and a smoky, creamy chipotle sauce to drizzle on top. Consumers can add their choice of meat and toppings for a restaurant-worthy birria experience made simple.

Breakfast tacos

Old El Paso is also launching the Breakfast Taco Kit. This all-in-one kit includes six soft tortillas, a rich and creamy green chile sauce, and a queso cheese sauce.

Carb-conscious

Old El Paso is also expanding the Carb Advantage lineup. Carb Advantage Nacho Cheese Hard Shells bring a crunchy, cheesy twist, while Carb Advantage Soft Tortillas offer a handheld option. The Tortilla Rounds Taco Kit ties it all together with soft tortillas, mild taco sauce, and taco seasoning. In addition to these new offerings, Old El Paso has also reformulated its original Carb Advantage Taco Shells to deliver a reportedly crunchier experience.

“At Old El Paso, we know that taco lovers crave bold flavors and easy mealtime solutions so we’re always looking for ways to make mealtime more flavorful and effortless,” says Jenny Jonker, brand experience manager at Old El Paso. “Whether you're diving into the rich, trending taste of birria, starting your morning with a delicious breakfast taco, or looking for other options to fit your lifestyle, our latest lineup makes it easier than ever to enjoy tacos any time of day.”

Tex-Mex fans can pick up the new Old El Paso Birria Taco Kit, Old El Paso Breakfast Taco Kit, and Old El Paso Carb Advantage products now at Walmart and rolling out to retailers nationwide this summer.

