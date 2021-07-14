Company: Nature's Path

Website: us.naturespath.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$4.99

Product Snapshot: Nature’s Path is proud to introduce EnviroKidz’ new line of nutritious, certified organic kids’ waffles. The new EnviroKidz waffles come in two flavors kids will love: Penguin Party (Cinnamon) and Polar Beary (Pink Blueberry). Both are vegan, gluten-free, and made without any artificial flavors or colors. Each serving of EnviroKidz waffles contains 14 grams of whole grains and 5 grams of plant-based protein.

“EnviroKidz new Penguin Party and Polar Beary waffles are chock full of healthy whole grains and protein,” says Arjan Stephens, general manager of Nature’s Path. “Believe it or not, the protein comes from navy beans and peas. Which means your kids are getting lots of delicious, certified organic veggies in every bite. But I guarantee they’ll never guess (my kids didn’t), because they taste so good!”

Polar Beary also gets its pink color from beets and fresh blueberries. And despite their sweet taste, there are just 5 grams of sugar per serving in both varieties of waffles.

As with all EnviroKidz products, a portion of every purchase goes towards protecting endangered species. To date, EnviroKidz has donated more than $3.5 million to organizations that work towards saving threatened and endangered animals, including the Jane Goodall Institute and the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

EnviroKidz Polar Beary waffles will highlight the plight of the polar bear. Polar bears are endangered due to climate change, increased commercial activities, pollution, disease, and habitat erosion. EnviroKidz has now deepened its existing partnership with Defenders of Wildlife, which is dedicated to the conservation of the polar bear. Their efforts include advocating against proposed oil and gas development on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, among many other initiatives.

The African penguin is also under threat due to climate change and industrial fishing. The EnviroKidz Penguin Party waffles will highlight the plight of penguins and the work of Penguins International. In the last 50 years, the population of the African penguin (featured on our EnviroKidz Penguin Party box) has dropped by 80 percent and there are only about 23,000 breeding pairs left in the wild. Penguins International is working hard to protect their future.

“As part of our mission to always leave the earth better than we found it, it is so important for us as a company to help protect endangered and threatened species,” says Jyoti Stephens, VP mission and strategy at Nature’s Path. “We treasure both Polar bears and African penguins and hope our donations will help ensure they flourish for many generations to come.”

EnviroKidz Penguin Party and Polar Beary waffles are now available at retailers including Whole Foods Market.