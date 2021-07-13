Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery was recently able to correspond with Matt Parry, founder and CEO, Good Crisp Co., about immunity-boosting snacks, including its newest product, The Good Crisp Cheese Balls.

Liz Parker: What made Good Crisp Co. decide to make an immunity-boosting product?

Matt Parry: Well, Cheese Balls were inspired by my experience seeing my daughter undergo chemotherapy treatments for leukemia. Witnessing the power of the immune system firsthand, I wanted to create a snack that was as beneficial to health as it was delicious. Cheese balls were honestly a favorite growing up, but before sharing them with my daughters, I really wanted to clean up the ingredients to provide a healthier alternative that people could feel good about eating. From there, I took out all of the nasty stuff and added an immune-boosting ingredient called Wellmune.

LP: Can you give more details about Wellmune?

MP: Wellmune is a leading natural yeast beta glucan clinically proven to help strengthen your immune system and enhances its key functions. Beta glucans tend to naturally be found in foods like baker’s yeast, shiitake mushrooms, and cereal grains like barley, oats, rye, and wheat. Wellmune has been extracted from the cell wall of a strain of baker's yeast and is highly purified making it gluten-free and a natural and safe solution that can be taken daily. In addition to being gluten-free, Wellmune is also kosher, halal, and non-allergenic.

LP: How did the Good Crisp Co. get its beginnings?

MP: It all started in 2014 when I began a gluten-free journey and switched to a strict FODMAP diet. Sadly, it forced me to say goodbye to some of my favorite snacks. In addition to changing my diet for personal health reasons, I realized that my three sweet little girls would be influenced by my eating habits and I really wanted to find a snack that kids would love to eat and parents would feel good about giving. That’s when I started developing The Good Crisp Company, a clean-label, gluten-free canister chip that families everywhere can enjoy. Once perfected, my family and I moved from our hometown in Australia to spread the joy of The Good Crisp Company within the U.S.

LP: Any other new products on the horizon for 2021?

MP: We are excited about the release of these new Cheese Balls and we are looking forward to introducing some other exciting innovations further down the line this year.