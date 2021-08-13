Company: Hain Celestial

Website: www.sensibleportions.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., an organic and natural products company providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life, announces several new product innovations across multiple lines including Sensible Portions, to complement consumer pandemic behaviors and continue its “get bigger” brands growth strategy.

“We have challenged our product teams to excite consumers and innovate across the shelves to continue the momentum we’ve seen throughout the pandemic,” said Mark L. Schiller, president and chief executive officer of Hain Celestial Group. “It’s exciting to bring fresh thinking to our established brands that consumers love, and we’re enthusiastic about offering healthy alternatives to the personal care, snack, and beverage industry.”

Macro trends created by the COVID-19 pandemic are causing consumers to consciously make significant lifestyle changes to benefit their health, including exercising and eating better.

In response to the increased focus on a healthier diet, Sensible Portions is building on its successful Garden Veggie Straws line by introducing new Garden Veggie Puffs. Garden Veggie Puffs come in three flavors: White Cheddar, Sour Cream & Onion, and Screamin’ Hot. They are baked, never fried, and contain 30 percent less fat than the leading puffed snack. Garden Veggie Puffs are made with Non-GMO ingredients, contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, and are the ideal serving size for any snack time or lunch box.

"Sensible Portions is committed to offering delicious and sensible snacks that parents and kids will love,” said Deana Sabatino, vice president and general manager, Snacks. “The new Garden Veggie Puffs line delivers on fun, great taste and better-for-you snacking, making them a perfect addition to lunchboxes as consumers return to school or office.”