Hain Celestial Group has introduced a number of seasonal items in the better-for-you space, including chips, fruit straws, snack bars, and more. The limited-time items fall under an array of various food and beverage brands owned by the company.
The fall items include three different snack products:
- Garden Veggie Snacks Apple Straws, made of apples and sprinkled with cinnamon
- Terra Vegetable Chips Spiced Sweets & Apples, consisting of thinly sliced apples and sweet potatoes, crisped and flavored with cinnamon
- Earth's Best Sunny Days Snack Bars in Apple, fruit bars geared toward toddlers
Hain Celestial’s fall products also include yogurt, soup, smoothies, and tea products. The items will be sold at a number of retailers across the country, local and specialty shops, and online.
