Hain Celestial Group has introduced a number of seasonal items in the better-for-you space, including chips, fruit straws, snack bars, and more. The limited-time items fall under an array of various food and beverage brands owned by the company.

The fall items include three different snack products:

Garden Veggie Snacks Apple Straws, made of apples and sprinkled with cinnamon

Terra Vegetable Chips Spiced Sweets & Apples, consisting of thinly sliced apples and sweet potatoes, crisped and flavored with cinnamon

Earth's Best Sunny Days Snack Bars in Apple, fruit bars geared toward toddlers

Hain Celestial’s fall products also include yogurt, soup, smoothies, and tea products. The items will be sold at a number of retailers across the country, local and specialty shops, and online.

Related: Hain Celestial completes ParmCrisps sale to Our Home