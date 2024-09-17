Hain Celestial Group has introduced a number of seasonal items in the better-for-you space, including chips, fruit straws, snack bars, and more. The limited-time items fall under an array of various food and beverage brands owned by the company.

The fall items include three different snack products:

  • Garden Veggie Snacks Apple Straws, made of apples and sprinkled with cinnamon
  • Terra Vegetable Chips Spiced Sweets & Apples, consisting of thinly sliced apples and sweet potatoes, crisped and flavored with cinnamon
  • Earth's Best Sunny Days Snack Bars in Apple, fruit bars geared toward toddlers

Hain Celestial’s fall products also include yogurt, soup, smoothies, and tea products. The items will be sold at a number of retailers across the country, local and specialty shops, and online.

