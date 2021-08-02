Company: Pizza Hut

Website: www.pizzahut.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $21.99 (varies by location)

Product Snapshot: As people return to their busy routines, Pizza Hut is bringing back one of its most iconic menu items to help take the stress out of mealtime—the Big Dinner Box.

The Big Dinner Box features a few of Pizza Hut’s favorites: pizza, breadsticks, and choice of pasta or wings. To make it even easier to please the whole family, customers can customize their box with their favorite pizza toppings, favorite pasta, or flavor choices for their wings.

The box includes:

Pizza: a pair of medium, rectangular, thick-crust-style pizzas with one Pizza Hut topping on each

Wings: eight boneless wings available in ten flavors

Pasta: let your crew pick from savory Italian meat sauce or creamy Alfredo topped with grilled chicken

Breadsticks: crispy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside, the famous Pizza Hut breadsticks are no side show in the Big Dinner Box lineup; five are included in each Big Dinner Box along with a marinara dipping sauce

With price varying by location, the Big Dinner Box is available nationwide now for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations via contactless delivery, carryout, curbside, and Hut Lane pickup.