Wyandot Snacks, a privately-held, better-for-you national snack manufacturer, will debut its educational “B Corp Lounge” at SNAC International’s SNAXPO trade show convention, August 22–24, 2021, in Charlotte, NC.

The company is transforming booth 314 into a multimedia classroom where visitors can access an array of informational materials and videos, as well as meet with Wyandot teammates ready to share their insights on ways to use your business as a force for good.

“If these challenging times have taught us anything,” says Wyandot CEO and President Rob Sarlls, “it is that doing good while doing well is good for business. Yet, while we all want to do good, we don’t always know the best way to accomplish that.”

Wyandot Senior Manager of Sales (and resident B Keeper) Alicia Sexton says that is where B Corp comes into play. “B Corp's mission is to help redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. Wyandot has long supported employee, community, and sustainability initiatives. B Corp provided the rigorous road map to help us achieve a unified set of objectives that resonate within our entire organization.”

Wyandot achieved Certified B Corporation status in early 2020.