More than 2,000 FRITSCH machines perform a special task every day. While they pursue their supreme disciplines of dough sheet production and forming, they create the basis for the premium quality of baked goods that are characterized by an excellent taste.

As of September 1, 2021, some of them will now appear under new names.

The clustering of machine families according to end product groups as well as performance spectrum in the semi-automatic area creates a quick and easier overview of the FRITSCH portfolio. With the VARIOCUT, the VARIOFLEX, and the MULTIFLEX, a total of three machine families are distinguished within the framework of dough processing.

In addition, there is the new brand PROGRESSA. Analogous to the already known IMPRESSA lines in the industrial sector, this stand for a combination of dough sheet production and processing line. Depending on the combination and the corresponding output volume, the PROGRESSA lines bear the name suffix basic, plus, or prime.

A detailed overview of the new machine names can be found at www.fritsch-group.com.



