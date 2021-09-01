Company: Old Trapper Smoked Products

Website: oldtrapper.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $15.00 (15-oz. bag)

Product Snapshot: Old Trapper Smoked Products has announced that the meat snack brand has updated its beef stick packaging to feature a gusseted bag. Old Trapper’s 15-ounce beef sticks in Original, Jalapeno, and Teriyaki flavors will be available in the state-of-the-art packaging format.

Old Trapper’s packaging update is in direct response to company research into innovative ways to display products to maximize retail opportunities. The new gusseted bag allows retail partners to hang Old Trapper products on pegs or display packages standing on shelves. Additionally, the stick size in the reformatted 15-ounce beef stick bags has been changed to a perfectly snackable size.

“As leaders in the meat snack category, we are always looking for new and exciting formats to present our products,” said Robert Leary, director of marketing of Old Trapper. “Just as we pioneered clear packaging to show consumers the product quality and quantity that they are receiving in each bag, we are now introducing new display options and a perfectly snackable reformatted stick size to provide a product that is versatile on the shelf and visually appealing to consumers. People everywhere who love our jerky are part of the Old Trapper family, and we are committed to evolving continually to meet their needs.”

Old Trapper products are available at grocery and convenience stores nationwide and online at www.OldTrapper.com.




