Rodem recently acquired Columbus, Ohio-based Masterleo, a 40-year-old company that provides instrumentation services and sales to food and beverage processors, with a primary focus on dairies, throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Rodem believes this acquisition will bring extensive benefits to its customer base by increasing access to additional technical resources, expanded instrumentation product lines, and solution-centric industry professionals.

“As industry demographics continue to evolve, technical resources and in-plant maintenance departments are becoming scarce. We believe Masterleo’s services and offerings are an ideal complement for Rodem. It shows our commitment to support the operational needs of sanitary processors nationwide,” said Kevin Trauth, Rodem’s VP of engineering. “Masterleo will continue to offer pasteurization services and calibrations for dairy customers, but also serve as the infrastructure for Rodem to build expanded service offerings, including pump and valve repair and maintenance, CIP service, and much more.”

Both Rodem and Masterleo are similarly committed to providing producers with solutions for minimizing waste and boosting efficiency. The Masterleo SmartSwitch system, which uses turbidity sensors for precise detection to help dairies save money, reduce product shrinkage, and reduce BOD charges, is similar to solutions put together by Rodem for other dairy processors.

“By combining Masterleo’s service expertise with Rodem’s horsepower, we will be able to bring smart sanitary solutions and services to processors nationwide in a single stop. It’s one more way to show our commitment to the essential industries we serve and we are excited to bring this offering to our customers, ” said Brock Beach, Rodem’s VP of sales and marketing.

Rodem’s extensive list of products and offerings range from raw material storage to final packaging includes pumps, valves, instrumentation, heat transfer, cleaning and processing equipment, plant consumables, spare parts, process design, installation, service, and more.

Masterleo sells instrumentation and parts from ABB, Anderson-Negele, Foxboro, Optek, Pyromation, and Chartpool. Their service offerings include pasteurization system preventative maintenance, repair and startups, calibrations, inventory management, and onsite training support.



