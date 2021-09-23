Enjoy Life Foods has redesigned its packaging to meet the needs of food allergy consumers. These consumers seek safe packaged food options with specific “free from” language to better understand ingredient choices and look for transparency about production facilities and lines.

This redesign still delivers the unique attributes of a Enjoy Life product that consumers have come to trust, enjoy and purchase and boldly highlights its allergy friendly promise on the front of every package. Each of the product categories now has its own fun visual theme and unique accent colors, helping shoppers to quickly distinguish between products on shelf and in the pantry.

As most of Enjoy Life product formulations have remained the same, some products have been slightly adjusted to improve overall taste and texture. Products with changes to ingredient lists and nutritional information include: Ricemilk Crunch Chocolate Bars, Soft Baked Cookies, Chewy Bars, and Sunseed Butter Protein Bites.