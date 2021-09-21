Company: Quinn

Website: www.quinnsnacks.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.49

Product Snapshot: Quinn, a natural foods snack company known for reimagining classic snacks, has announced the launch of the world’s first-ever vegan cheese-filled pretzel nuggets.

Tapping into the booming plant-based food industry, Quinn is once again raising the bar for the snack food market with this Non-GMO Project Verified, corn-free, soy-free, dairy-free, naturally gluten-free, and vegan-friendly pretzel-filled nugget. Bite into these pretzel nuggets’ crunchy outer shell and discover a savory "cheezy" filling that both plant-based foodies and those without dietary restrictions will find irresistible.

These Plant-Based Cheezy Style Filled Nuggets are formulated with lentil flour and a blend of other root vegetables including Sorghum, a flavorful, ancient whole grain that is naturally gluten-free and better for the environment due to its drought-tolerant properties.

Quinn "cheezy" filled pretzel nuggets are hitting Whole Foods Market shelves now with an SRP of $5.49.

Kristy Lewis, Quinn founder and CEO, says: “This product has truly been a labor of love, and I am so proud of the entire Quinn team for the years of hard work put in to bring this one-of-a-kind and delicious snack to shelves.”



