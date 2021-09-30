Clean Copack, the new co-manufacturing division of BumbleBar, Inc., recently recruited Dias as its general manager/vice president of finance. “It is a great time to join BumbleBar as they ramp up their business," said Dias, who is no stranger to grabbing the reins at successful businesses ready to scale to the next level.

Dias now takes the operational helm at Clean Copack as the Visionaries focus on business development and strategy. As general manager of day to day plant operations and VP finance, Dias will be plenty busy bouncing between both sides of the business. “BumbleBar’s core values fall directly in line with my own in regards to employee selection, retention, and promoting a food safety culture and work environment that is the envy of competitors.”

Dias earned a Bachelor of Business Administration - Finance degree from Gonzaga University with graduate studies in Accounting and MIS at Eastern Washington University. He has been responsible for implementing Lean Initiatives and plan design and implementing ISO 9001:2008 at his previous companies.

Dias is a vocal advocate for hiring our military veterans, those in the guard and reserve and advocates for youth engagement in the workplace by supporting workforce development initiatives for learning and internships such as the Next Generation Zone and others. Dias was named Manufacturer of the Year/Mid-sized Businesses (2006) in Seattle Business Magazine, received the Spirit of Red Cross Award (2013), accepted several Patriot Awards on behalf of his previous companies, and has countless hours of community service to the Spokane Community.

"It is our pleasure to welcome Craig to the Clean Copack and BumbleBar family. His experience and leadership will help ensure that the clean-label, vegetarian, gluten-free food we make is as high quality and safe as it is delicious," said founder, Liz Ward.