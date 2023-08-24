Dalci’s Pumpkin Spice Blondie, according to the producer, is made using only real ingredients like unrefined coconut sugar, real pumpkin puree (many pumpkin spice products on the market don’t include real pumpkin), and avocado oil, paired with warm, high-quality seasonal spices like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Dalci’s Pumpkin Spice Blondies feature notes of caramel and vanilla Like all Dalci products, the Pumpkin Spice Blondie is refrigerated and pre-packaged for a digestible, convenient dessert created to take consumers back to the fall festivities of childhood.

All Dalci treats are refrigerated because they are made with zero preservatives or artificial sweeteners and, according to the company, all whole foods that come from the earth like raw coconut sugar, almond flour, 100% pure ground cacao, and avocado oil. With recipes created by a public health expert alongside a pastry-chef, Dalci’s stated mission is to put real ingredients first to achieve a grab-and-go dessert that is equal parts decadent and digestible. Dalci offers four other nostalgic flavors: Dark Chocolate Brownie; Almond Butter Chocolate Chip Blondie; Lemon Coconut Blondie; and Apple Spice Blondie.