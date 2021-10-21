Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, announced it is further optimizing and transforming the guest experience through digital innovations, including its fan-favorite Snacks in a Tap advance ordering feature. Cinemark’s continued digital evolution is the result of the company’s pursuit of creating a frictionless and streamlined moviegoing experience for guests from the initial ticket search to the closing credits.

Movie lovers no longer have the delay of the concession stand between them and the on-screen action, as Cinemark makes purchasing favorite moviegoing snacks and drinks easier than ever with Snacks in a Tap. This new ordering feature is a convenient and contactless way for guests to make food and beverage selections in advance from the Cinemark app or website. Moviegoers can order when they purchase their tickets, or, if they need more time to make an inspired choice, they can order them separately closer to showtime. The Cinemark team will have the order ready for pickup at the theatre’s dedicated guest pickup location or deliver it directly to guests’ seats for a minimal fee. With the Quick Reorder option, moviegoers can add items from their last order with just a click, and never have to worry about forgetting their picture-perfect snack combination.

“If there is anything Cinemark guests love more than big films on the big screen, it is our irresistible warm, movie theatre popcorn perfectly paired with sweet treats and an ice-cold soda,” said Phillip Couch, Cinemark executive vice president of food and beverage. “We are thrilled to make movie snacking simpler through our Snacks in a Tap ordering feature. The only thing more delightful than concessions is the convenience of not having to wait in line, or even better, having it delivered directly to your seat.”

Moviegoers have ordered more than 2.5 million concession items through Snacks in a Tap since its inception, with more than 1 million orders being directly delivered to guests in their seats. This unique instant snackification feature builds upon Cinemark’s tradition of innovating its entertainment experience and offering incomparable convenience to all guests. Ninety nine percent of Cinemark’s eligible U.S. theatres currently offer this feature, allowing guests to bypass the lines and get to snackin’ faster.

“The moviegoer is at the center of everything we do at Cinemark and the focus of our continued innovation and evolution into the ultimate entertainment destination,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark chief marketing and content officer. “Through enhancements to our mobile app and website, we have made the entire customer journey frictionless, letting our moviegoers find their film, purchase tickets and order concessions in just a few clicks. Snacks in a Tap is just one example of how our digital transformation takes the work out of having fun.”

With the exhibitor’s updated and optimized web and app experience, buying a movie ticket does not have to be a production. To ensure guests never miss out on their favorite movies, individuals can now save upcoming releases to a personalized watch list. Alerts will be sent out when the tickets go on sale and allow fans to secure those prized seats without any hassle. And for those excitedly heading to the theatre but unsure about which movie to see, a list of showtimes starting soon is readily available to make the decision easy and convenient. Showtimes and seat maps have also been combined onto one page during check-out, for a swifter selection process. From decision to transaction, Cinemark guests can now snag the perfect seat with just two simple clicks.

For more details on this program, visit Cinemark.com or the Cinemark mobile app.