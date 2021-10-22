Company: Tosi

Website: https://tosi.com/

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.49 (retail), $24 for a 4-pack (Tosi website)

Product Snapshot: Tosi has announced today the launch of an allergy-friendly new product line, Tosi SuperPops. Available in four flavors—Everything, Salty Sweet, Smoky BBQ and Cinnamon Apple—SuperPops are a light, crunchy, and simply satisfying plant-based snack made with puffed ancient grains and organic seeds. SuperPops offer an anytime snack option for all ages and flavor preferences. Plus, since all SuperPops flavors avoid the top eight most common allergies, milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybean, SuperPops are an option for the 32 million Americans with food allergies that don’t sacrifice on crunch or taste. SuperPops will be available on tosi.com and Amazon in late October 2021.

Each resealable bag of SuperPops contains 46 bite-sized pieces for easy snacking, provides 8g of complete protein, and are naturally sweetened as needed with low-glycemic coconut sugar. SuperPops are also vegan, USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, nut-free, and gluten-free thanks to organic and nutritious ingredients including pumpkin seeds, puffed brown rice and quinoa, and sesame seeds.

Tosi SuperPops come in four flavors, including:

Everything – a blend of crunchy, salty, and garlicky goodness with only healthy ingredients.

Salty Sweet – just as they sound.

Smoky BBQ – smoky and savory pops that excite taste buds with every bite.

Cinnamon Apple – light and crispy with a little bit of cinnamon and spice.

“As one of the millions of Americans with food allergies, the SuperPops line is near and dear to my heart because it will allow me to help others like myself who could benefit from our simple, organic, real food ingredients,” said Chelsea Hults, Tosi co-founder. “We are so thankful for our community of loyal fans who love our nut-based SuperBites bars and are excited to expand on that success with a product that speaks to consumers with additional dietary needs who also want to make healthy snack choices. We’re breaking further into the snacking space with this product launch, and can’t wait for our customers, current and new, to enjoy stress-free snacking with our SuperPops.”

Find Tosi on tosi.com, Amazon, and in-store at select Whole Foods, Sprouts, Costco, Pavilions, Vons, Albertsons, Jewel, Gelson’s Markets, and Nekter Juice Bar locations. To see all in-store locations, please refer to Tosi’s Store Locator. For more information about Tosi, please visit https://tosi.com/.