Plant-based protein company Before the Butcher is introducing The Original Butcher Stick - Pepperoni Style, a plant-based snack that features the slightly spicy taste of a traditional meat stick. This new snack innovation features sunflower protein and is free from cholesterol.

The Original Butcher Stick features an authentic pepperoni flavor while aligning with the growing demand for sustainable, better-for-you snack alternatives, the company says.

"The Original Butcher Stick is a flavorful, plant-based alternative to traditional meat snacks, delivering great taste and convenience without compromise," said Danny O'Malley, founder and president of Before the Butcher. "With its bold, satisfying flavor and natural ingredients, it's a standout choice for consumers looking for a nutritious on-the-go bite."

Before the Butcher will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA, from March 4-7, at booth #5511, where attendees can sample The Original Butcher Stick – Pepperoni Style and explore the company's full portfolio of plant-based products.

