Ingredion Incorporated, a global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, celebrated the expansion of its manufacturing assets in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, on August 5, 2021. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by Jim Zallie, Ingredion’s president and chief executive officer, and other members of senior leadership, marks the opening of new production capabilities for pulse flours and concentrates sustainably sourced from North American farms.

The advancements at the facility further reinforce the Company’s commitment to the future of plant-based food. Stressing the importance of plant-based protein products and its growth in the market, Jorgen Kokke, Ingredion’s executive vice president and president, Americas, stated, “The plant-based food industry is experiencing unparalleled growth and we are excited about this expansion, which will accelerate the production and accessibility of plant-based ingredients to meet the needs of our customers.”

The Canadian facility currently produces flours and concentrates from pulses such as peas, lentils, and faba beans. The added capacity at the plant, along with a new proprietary process, will enable food and beverage brands to answer consumer demand for sustainable, plant-based proteins in more of their branded products.

“Ingredion’s innovation team has worked hard to develop a new processing technology that will highly differentiate our products. We are thrilled to share this new capability with our customers to help them captivate consumers and pets with delicious products,” said Matthew Bennett, Ingredion’s global director of strategic marketing. Bennett adds, “We thank everyone involved in the expansion of the facility and in the progression of our plant-based protein capabilities, especially in today’s challenging environment.”

The facility's expansion was made possible through the Company’s continued investment into plant-based food solutions and investments made by the Protein Industries Canada (PIC) innovation supercluster, which continues its mission of accelerating the innovation of the Canadian plant protein sector. Obtained as part of the November 2020 Verdient acquisition, Ingredion’s Vanscoy expansion builds upon the Company’s position in plant proteins, which also includes pea protein isolates and starches produced in its South Sioux City, Nebraska facility. Both the facilities have a food safety management system that is certified against the Food Safety System Certification 22000 (FSSC 22000) scheme. The new process at Vanscoy was certified on July 21, 2021.



