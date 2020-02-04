Burcon, Merit and Nestlé announce collaborative partnership for plant-based proteins

Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU), a global technology company in the development of plant-based proteins, is pleased to announce that Burcon, Nestlé and Merit Functional Foods Corporation (“Merit”) have entered into a joint development agreement to tailor Burcon and Merit’s novel plant-based proteins for use in Nestlé food and beverage applications.

The joint agreement commences what is intended to be a long-term relationship among the parties covering ongoing innovation and the future supply of Burcon and Merit’s novel plant-based proteins from the commercial-scale production facility, which Merit is currently building.

The collaboration brings together Burcon’s proven capability in plant protein development with Nestle’s expertise in the development, production and commercialization of plant-based foods and beverages and Merit’s state-of-the-art protein production facility. The aim of the joint development is to tailor the functionality of Burcon and Merit’s plant-proteins, to be supplied from Merit’s production facility, for use by Nestlé in nutritious and great tasting plant-based meat and dairy alternatives.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Nestlé, to customize our already exciting novel plant-based proteins,” said Johann F. Tergesen, Burcon’s president and chief executive officer, adding, “This collaboration among Burcon, Nestlé and Merit is about strategic innovation to deliver unique, sustainable, great tasting, and highly nutritious plant-based products.”

“Partnering with Nestlé—a global leader in food and nutrition—is a major milestone for Merit Functional Foods,” Merit co-CEO Ryan Bracken said. “Merit has already demonstrated the value of our novel proteins in plant-based foods. This new partnership helps build on this, and it’s a major step in developing the next generation of nutritious and delicious plant-based products that draw on the benefits of our novel proteins.”