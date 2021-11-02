Company: General Mills Foodservice

Website: www.generalmillscf.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: Foodservice

Product Snapshot: General Mills Foodservice is helping foodservice operations boost their sandwich game with the introduction of the Pillsbury Belgian-Style Waffle Carrier. Pre-sliced in a convenient, thaw & serve format, the waffles make it easy to assemble sandwiches across different back-of-house formats.

The waffles carriers are made for sandwiches, with one side featuring a traditional waffle texture and the other side flat for easy assembly. Made with maple syrup and crisp pearl sugar, the waffles have a slightly sweet flavor profile that works across the menu for a variety of sandwiches throughout the day.

The new Pillsbury waffle carriers are just one of many foodservice solutions from General Mills to help foodservice operations make patron-pleasing sandwiches that maximize labor and equipment. Other sandwich carriers from Pillsbury include a variety of frozen biscuits and the new Freezer-to-Oven croissants that make it possible to bake off flaky, European-style croissants in less than 30 minutes.