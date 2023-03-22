Taking a new swirl on a classic, General Mills Foodservice has introduced Pillsbury Freezer-to-Oven Chocolate Swirled Croissants that can be made in 30 minutes or less. The ready-to-bake croissants help foodservice operations serve scratch-like croissants on an as-needed basis, whether baking off two or 200, with no advance planning.

The rustic, European-style croissants feature 48 flaky layers with Barry Callebaut semi-sweet, Belgian-style chocolate layered into each bite. Available in 1.5-ounce or 3-ounce sizes, the croissants feature proprietary technology that allows them to be packed and stored flat to maximize freezer space.

Pillsbury Freezer-to-Oven Croissants, also available in a classic butter flavor, are the latest in a long history of innovation from Pillsbury—the baking brand that foodservice professionals rely on to maximize their back-of-house labor and turn out baked goods.

More information on Pillsbury Freezer-to-Oven Croissants, including recipes, a rebate, and downloadable marketing assets can be found here.