Fedima, the Federation of European Manufacturers and Suppliers of Ingredients to the Bakery, Confectionary and Patisserie Industries, has launched a campaign to promote wholegrain and to provide useful materials to encourage discussions on the topic, in occasion of International Wholegrain Day. In the wake of the Association’s 2020 campaign on sourdough, the Wholegrain Explained Campaign centres around International Wholegrain Day, which was celebrated on November 16, 2021. The campaign will include a series of media elements and other informative materials.

“Given the success of the past Sourdough Campaign, Fedima is delighted to be launching a campaign on another staple of the bakery industry: wholegrain. We have decided to conduct a campaign over several weeks that will focus on providing educative information about wholegrain in what we hope is an engaging manner. Our intention is to open up a debate and encourage curiosity around wholegrain throughout the coming months and years,” stated Dirk Van Ham, secretary general of Fedima.

Fedima has member associations in thirteen countries across Europe and aims to represent its members in discussions at EU level on key policy topics, working to support and grow the baked goods sector as a whole. Fedima’s Wholegrain Campaign builds on the “Understanding Wholegrain” paper, an information paper drafted by Fedima’s Technical Committee with the aim of providing Fedima members with a common baseline understanding of wholegrain, as well as including an overview of wholegrain names and legal definitions across Europe.

“Wholegrain has been part of European baked goods traditions for thousands of years. We are happy to be working to further increase the understanding around what it is and what it can offer. Through this campaign, Fedima hopes to highlight the diversity of this ingredient and products containing this ingredient, as well as its key characteristics and appeal, ensuring that it also has a bright future,” concluded Van Ham.