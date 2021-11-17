Company: Sensient Flavors & Extracts

Website: https://sensientflavorsandextracts.com/

Ingredient Snapshot: Sensient Flavors & Extracts has introduced Boundless, an innovative, multifaceted line of chili-based extracts.

Through years of vertically integrated farming, agronomy technology, and advanced processing capabilities, Boundless chili extracts ensure delivery of consistent heat, color, and taste in products that will excite consumers looking for new and electrifying taste experiences.

Boundless offers extended shelf life without diminishing consistency in flavor performance or taste. These chili extracts introduce creative flexibility allowing product developers to use Chilies in new ways and with expanded food types.

The Boundless line of chilies includes:

Ancho Chili: A chili that brings hints of coffee, anise, dried plum, and raisin with anundertone of wood. It works well in baked goods, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and dairy products.

Chipotle Chili: Dried red jalapenos are smoked to produce subtle tobacco and chocolate undertones, making this extract a versatile player in all kinds of foods and beverages.

Green Jalapeño: A crisp, vibrant vegetable flavor coupled with typical jalapeño heat brings a new twist to this longtime, and often home-grown, favorite.

Habañero Chili: A sweet and floral flavor with hints of fruity apricot, pear and apple notes offers an alternative to the more traditional chili uses.

Red Jalapeño: Another chili with sweet, warm flavor notes to provide that burst of pepper taste to boost other ingredients.

“The Boundless chili extracts cover a wide range of chili profiles, from the expected pepper taste and aroma to more subtle, smoky, salty and even sweet notes,” Kevin Barasa, extracts global product manager, said. “Consumers overwhelmingly prefer a medium pepper experience, and these extracts are designed to bring just enough heat to make their presence known without overwhelming other flavors.”

In utilizing the Boundless line of chili extracts, variances in heat and taste are minimized, assuring year-over-year taste consistency. Along with desirable taste profiles, these extracts can help simplify the manufacturing process, complementing the high quality and taste that our customers have come to expect from Sensient.

For more information regarding the Boundless portfolio, please contact Sensient Flavors & Extracts or email Kevin.Barasa@sensient.com.



