Company: Mondelēz International

Website: www.oreo.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.19

Product Snapshot: OREO THINS, the ultimate cookie for adults, will now be available filled with more Stuf! Coming soon…OREO THINS Extra Stuf cookies, crafted with nearly double the creme sandwiched inside the crispy signature OREO THINS wafer for elevated indulgence.

For years, OREO fans have been debating the perfect cookie-to-creme ratio. OREO is thrilled to release OREO THINS Extra Stuf, a new, adult-friendly option for everyone who loves the crisp snap of OREO THINS wafers, but desires a bit more creme for extra enjoyment. OREO THINS Extra Stuf cookies will be a permanent addition to the OREO portfolio, available nationwide beginning in January 2022.

OREO led an exclusive, first-of-its-kind Keynote presentation to its fans on @OREO social channels, unveiling the news about the latest OREO THINS Extra Stuf innovation. The Apple-inspired keynote provided fans with a unique, virtual auditory and visual experience to give OREO THINS fans an inside preview of the cookies hitting shelves this January 2022.