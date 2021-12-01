CLIF, a brand with giving back baked into its DNA, has joined forces with five of its sponsored athletes to support organizations that help open doors for more people to get outside, get moving, or help protect the places we play. This giving effort is support by the CLIF Second Responder Fund, which helps communities after natural disasters such as COVID-19. Throughout November and December, CLIF will highlight the five athletes and organizations they care deeply about on CLIFBar.com, beginning with Venus Williams and the Harlem Junior Tennis Education Program.

“I love what Harlem Junior Tennis Education Program stands for in terms of providing pathways for young people by using tennis as a catalyst,” says Venus Williams. “This collaborative donation with CLIF will support talented youth who need help with opportunities in life.”

The nonprofits chosen by the CLIF Athletes include:

“COVID-19 has illuminated and compounded equity issues in many areas, including access to the outdoors,” says Clif Bar & Company Senior Vice President of Impact & Communications Roma McCaig. “We’re proud to work with these five exceptional athletes to benefit causes near and dear to their hearts to show when our positive energy comes together, we can move the world, one contribution at a time.”

Giving back to communities is a core aspect of the CLIF business and has been for nearly 30 years. In 2019, Clif Bar established the Second Responder Fund, with 100 percent of net profits from the sales of the Sierra Trail Mix CLIF BAR earmarked toward helping communities rebuild after natural disasters. This initiative joins a long list of Clif Bar & Company’s philanthropic endeavors including dedicating 1 percent of net sales to nonprofit organizations with donations totaling $60 million to date, and surpassing 168,000 hours of community service.

Join the movement by donating to an organization that is helping make the outdoors more accessible, and follow the movement on CLIFBar.com and Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok.