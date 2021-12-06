Company: General Mills

Website: www.generalmills.com

Introduced: December 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.67

Product Snapshot: Beginning in mid-December 2021, limited-edition Pillsbury Lisa Frank Unicorn Shape Sugar Cookie Dough will be available for the first time at retailers nationwide.

Each package of the sugar cookie dough comes with 20 pre-cut cookies that are ready for the oven and safe to eat raw, with the same Pillsbury Shape Sugar Cookie Dough taste fans know and love. This is the first-time consumers can find Lisa Frank’s bright colors and signature whimsical designs within the refrigerated baked goods section. The suggested market retail price is $2.67.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pillsbury to bring The Fantastic World of Lisa Frank to grocery retailers nationwide,” said Forrest Green, head of brand at Lisa Frank. “Our teams created this amazing product to bring generations together and share the infinite joy that defines our everlasting brands.”



