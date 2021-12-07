Utz Brands, Inc., a U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, announced that its subsidiaries have completed the acquisition of R.W. Garcia Holdings, LLC and related entities for a total purchase price of $56 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The Company used balance sheet cash and its revolving credit facility to fund the acquisition and the impact to the Company’s net leverage ratio is not meaningful. Utz continues to expect the transaction to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2022 and beyond.

RW Garcia is a family-owned and operated artisan maker of high-quality organic tortilla chips, crackers, and corn chips. All RW Garcia products are non-GMO verified, certified gluten-free, low sodium, kosher, and free of artificial additives or preservatives. With manufacturing facilities located in Nevada and North Carolina, RW Garcia has significant production capacity to support the continued growth of the Utz portfolio of brands. RW Garcia is complementary to Utz’s June 2021 acquisition of Michigan-based Festida Foods, providing Utz with strategically well-placed production capabilities in the North, East, and West regions of the United States. RW Garcia also has strong capabilities in better-for-you tortilla chips, crackers, and corn chips, which will benefit from Utz’s distribution capabilities and customer relationships across the United States.

