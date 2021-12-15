Company: Pizza Guys

Website: www.pizzaguys.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99

Product Snapshot: Pizza Guys, a Sacramento-based pizza chain specializing in unique flavors and fresh quality food, is serving up something new to kick off its Garlic Feast Campaign for the holidays: Cheezee Garlic Rolls. The new menu item is available at all 70+ Pizza Guys locations and will be a permanent addition to the menu.

The Cheezee Garlic Rolls are made with Pizza Guys’ creamy signature white garlic sauce, filled with gooey mozzarella cheese, and sprinkled with minced garlic. These new rolls are one of the many delicious options that has the chain’s signature white garlic sauce. With over 15 menu items full of garlic flavors, garlic lovers can enjoy an extravagant garlic feast in the comfort of their own home with Pizza Guys.

“Pizza Guys is constantly creating new menu items that customers will love and can’t get anywhere else. Therefore, we are thrilled to be adding the Cheezee Garlic Rolls to our menu,” said Pizza Guys CEO and Founder, Shahpour Nejad. “The garlic and buttery flavors of our Cheezee Garlic Rolls are a perfect addition to any meal or feast.”

For 35 years, Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring customer satisfaction. Home of the specialty pizzas, all locations make its dough from scratch daily and top it with its secret blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California. All ingredients are high-quality and always fresh. Without compromising quality, Pizza Guys offers deals to meet every budget and appeals to every customer. The brand prides itself on its customer service and is looking to partner with pizza lovers and customer-oriented businesspeople. Pizza Guys’ business model has allowed the brand’s stores to continue operating successfully throughout the pandemic.