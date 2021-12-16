2021 was another crazy year, and the snack and bakery categories reflected that. Consumers decided to snack more at home, understandably, but also still enjoyed "on-the-go" packaging and snacks. New trends were established, and old trends, such as nostalgic brands, also were popular.
Here are the Top 10 most-viewed feature articles from 2021 on the Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery website:
- State of the Industry 2021: Riding the snacking surge
- Sustaining bread category growth during 2021
- State of the Industry 2021: Fresh bread sees record growth
- Bakery snacks category and market growth
- State of the Industry 2021: Cracker sales successes and opportunities
- Market report and product development strategies for gluten-free snack and bakery products
- Diverse cookie flavors and formats drive category sales
- 2021 Bakery of the Year CAULIPOWER defines the next generation of better-for-you products
- Flour HACCP food safety begins with inspections
- State of the Industry 2021: Pizza takes premium to new heights