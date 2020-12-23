2020 has been an ... interesting year, and we can't say we're sad to see it go. For an end-of-the-year wrap-up, we took a look at the 10 most popular feature articles that were published on the site this year.

Without further ado:

The SF&WB “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list includes companies with varying degrees of focus on snacks and baked goods in the U.S. (listed revenue comprises total company sales for the noted year, globally where applicable).

The coronavirus pandemic has placed the bakery industry and other manufacturers of essential items among the most-needed workforces in the economy. Today, as the bakery aisle thrives and digital business grows, most commercial bakeries are exempt from any cutbacks, and employers are scrambling to find skilled talent in an industry already struggling with employee shortages.

Strategic investments and divestitures catalyze notable changes across snack and bakery.

Potato chips are a staple snack and meal accompaniment, a natural pairing with burgers and hot dogs on the grill, or with a sandwich at lunch. And sales are on the rise. Part of this is due to the strong level of innovation in the category.

The popcorn category has enjoyed a very strong past year—with a particularly strong jump early in the year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit U.S. shores. And with sheltering-in-place and the resulting upsurge in binge-watching at home continuing to be at least partially in place for the coming months, category observers expect the munching to continue.

By now it is well known that consumers want healthier snacks. ...For snack food companies, this often means providing sweeteners with substance in a landscape where empty calories no longer fly. Luckily, a solution for this conundrum was recently invented … about 10,000 years ago.

Tortilla chips are a party staple. And while traditional versions still soundly resonate with the masses, chip manufacturers have been experimenting with new and interesting flavors, as well as better-for-you versions like organic options and chips based on vegetables or legumes.

Sweet goods add healthy ingredients, as well as new high-sensory ingredients, to build diversity and interest.

To ensure bakeries across the country have the information needed to deliver baked goods to their customers, Dawn Foods has created a list of resources for bakers, including using technology to reach customers during social distancing, creating “at-home” bake kits and ways to give back to the local community.

In the world of snacks, some innovations are hotter than others—and sometimes burn so brightly that the entire industry feels the heat. Such is the case for Barcel USA, based in Coppell, TX, and its flagship product, Takis Fuego, an innovatively bold, rolled tortilla chip that astutely combines fiery heat from chile peppers with a touch of lime. The snack has clearly captured America’s attention—and its abundant fan base keeps coming back for more.