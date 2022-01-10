Company: NuTrail

Website: https://nutrail.com/

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $12.78

Product Snapshot: NuTrail has launched its Birthday Cake Nut Granola! Revolutionizing the wellness space with products that not only taste good but offer functional, healthy benefits, the new flavor joins NuTrail’s lineup of high quality, low-carb, and low-sugar products.

The mix of simple, clean ingredients includes pecans, hazelnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, coconut, almonds, butter, sugar-free sprinkles, whey protein, and monk fruit sweetener for a healthier treat that satisfies cravings. The product is also keto-friendly, gluten-free and grain-free with only 3g of net carbs and 0g of added sugar.

NuTrail’s Birthday Cake Nut Granola is available exclusively at Sam’s Club online and in-stores nationwide for $12.78.



