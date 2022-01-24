Mondelēz International has announced a call for entries to the RITZ Crushed Crackers Recipe Contest in partnership with Chef’s Roll. U.S.-based chefs, professional cooks, restaurant operators and culinary students are invited to showcase their creativity by submitting an original recipe incorporating RITZ Crushed Crackers before February 6, 2022.

To enter the Chef’s Roll RITZ Crushed Crackers Recipe Contest, visit the official contest page. Official contest rules are available here.

Recipes will be judged on originality, image appeal and creative use of RITZ Crushed Crackers as an ingredient. A panel of qualified judges will select 10 professional finalists and five student finalists on February 15, 2022 and winners will be announced on February 18, 2022 in the following categories:

One Grand Prize Professional Chef Winner will receive $5,000, plus a custom painted Luna mixer from Waring Commercial and a custom blade from Meglio Knives

One Second Place Winner will receive $1,500, and a custom blade from Meglio Knives

One Third Place Winner will receive $1,000, and a custom blade from Meglio Knives

One Culinary Student Winner will receive $500 and a custom blade from Meglio Knives

Total average retail value of all prizes combined is $10,600.

RITZ Crackers has a long history of being a versatile food that goes well with any occasion, and any topping—so naturally it is the cracker that welcomes anybody and everything to the table. RITZ Crushed Crackers are a welcomed ingredient in dishes from savory to sweet, and as a buttery substitute for breadcrumbs or pie crusts.

For inspiration, here are the previous Grand Prize-winning Recipes of the RITZ Crushed Crackers Recipe Contests:

2020: Fudgy Peanut Butter and Chocolate Truffle Ice Cream Pie, created by Eric Stein, international research and development chef for Church’s Chicken / Texas Chicken in Atlanta.

2019: Pork-U-Pie: A savory and sweet pork and Cheddar mock apple pie with a crisp and buttery RITZ Cracker crumb topping, developed by Kim Dalton of Texican in Chicago.

2018: Crunchy Calzone: A twist on an Italian calzone created by chef Yoshiharu Sogi, a native of Japan who now runs two catering companies in Sonoma, CA.

While not required, competitors are encouraged to post a crave-worthy photo of their creation to their public Instagram account, showcasing RITZ Crushed Crackers and tagging @snackanddessertsolutions #2022RITZCrushedCrackersContest. Posting is optional and posted entries do not indicate the entry is a winner or favored in any way.

Stay up to date with entry details by following @ChefsRoll and @SnackandDessertSolutions on Instagram.