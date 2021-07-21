Mondelēz International is excited to announce the winners of the 2021 SOUR PATCH KIDS Bitz Recipe Contest presented by Chef’s Roll. Open to U.S.-based chefs, professional cooks, restaurant operators, and culinary students, the contest required participants to create an original recipe showcasing SOUR PATCH KIDS Bitz that reflected their personal skills, style and taste for a chance to win big with more than $10,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

With over 120 unique recipes entered, the judges had their work cut out for them. From strudels and spring rolls to panna cotta and pound cake, each recipe was carefully reviewed and judged on originality, the use of SOUR PATCH KIDS Bitz and photo appeal. Judges narrowed it down to 15 finalists before announcing the winners. These four winners blew the judges away with the creative ways they utilized SOUR PATCH KIDS Bitz in their recipes.

Grand Prize Winner : Croissants made with SOUR PATCH KIDS Bitz, filled with key lime curd and strawberry coulis and topped with raspberry glaze and SOUR PATCH KIDS Bitz from Chef Alina Muratova

: Croissants made with SOUR PATCH KIDS Bitz, filled with key lime curd and strawberry coulis and topped with raspberry glaze and SOUR PATCH KIDS Bitz from Chef Alina Muratova 2nd Place Winner : Crème brûlée made with SOUR PATCH KIDS Bitz from Chef Melonee O’Keefe

: Crème brûlée made with SOUR PATCH KIDS Bitz from Chef Melonee O’Keefe 3rd Place Winner : Macarons made with SOUR PATCH KIDS Bitz from Chef Octavio Iván Fernandez

: Macarons made with SOUR PATCH KIDS Bitz from Chef Octavio Iván Fernandez Student Winner: Fruitcake made with SOUR PATCH KIDS Bitz from Chef Desiree Bonnville

SOUR PATCH KIDS is the #1 sour confection brand, which is why SOUR PATCH KIDS Bitz are a great addition to doughnuts, cookies, shakes, sundaes, and other baked and frozen treats—the creative options are endless! As demonstrated by the number of unique entries, the popular “Sour, then Sweet” treat is a versatile ingredient that can be used across dayparts.

For more recipe inspiration, click here and be sure to check out all of the incredible entries created for this contest at #2021SPKBitzContest on Instagram. Learn more about SOUR PATCH KIDS Bitz at www.foodservice-snacks-desserts.com.

Interested in participating in the next Mondelēz International Chef’s Roll Recipe Contest? The Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces Recipe Contest kicks off on August 9, 2021. Stay up to date with entry details by following @ChefsRoll and @SnackandDessertSolutions on Instagram.