Company: General Mills
Website: www.generalmills.com
Introduced: January 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: Three for $8.00
Product Snapshot: General Mills has released new varieties of Pillsbury cookie dough just in time for Valentine's Day.
The flavors include:
- Pillsbury Shape Hearts Sugar Cookie Dough - adding a Valentine’s Day spin to the beloved Pillsbury cookie dough cut-outs fans know and love. Stamped with red and pink hearts at each cookie center, we’re crushing on this favorite seasonal cookie design.
- Pillsbury Heart Cutout Shape Sugar Cookie Dough - no mixing or measuring required with these adorable cookies. They’re pre-cut in the shape of hearts and ready to be decorated with the icing and sprinkles of your choice or enjoyed on their own.
- Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Lucky Charms Cookie Dough - Lucky the Leprechaun is combining the worlds of cereal and cookies just in time for St. Patrick’s Day with Lucky Charms cookie dough. Pillsbury Sugar Cookies have blended with your favorite Lucky Charms marshmallows in this magical treat.