Company: Opopop

Website: https://opopop.com/

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $19.99-$29.99

Product Snapshot: Opopop has announced its latest innovative product offering, Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups. An interactive combo of raw Opopop kernels, paired with a flavor core, Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups are easy to make quick batches in Opopop’s reusable silicone microwave popping bowl. Opopop’s Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups are now available for purchase online in four exclusive flavors: Salty Caramel, Like Buddahh, Vanilla Vanilla, and Lightly Salted.

Opopop launched in June 2021 with its proprietary popcorn flavor-delivery technique, Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels. Since its inception, Opopop has shipped popcorn to over 30,000 homes around the United States, expanded its retail footprint to include Foxtrot Markets, Nordstrom, and williams-sonoma.com, and experienced 500 percent revenue growth between October through December 2021.

“Here at Opopop, we are on a mission to reinvent America’s favorite snack. By combining unexpected flavor profiles with new ways to pop, we are creating a popcorn revolution,” said Sarah McDowell, president of Opopop. “Pop Cups were born to make snacking more interactive, delicious and desirable, and we believe we have done just that. After a rewarding first year, and 100,000 lbs of handmade popcorn later, we’re ecstatic to start 2022 with the launch of our Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups on National Popcorn Day.”

What’s more, Opopop has reissued its beloved holiday flavor, Salty Caramel, for their Pop Cups. Each Peel + Pour Popcorn Cup is 40g of popcorn, which is about 5 cups popped, making it the perfect snack-sized portion. All pop cups are easy to use, mess free, recyclable, and microwave-ready.

Additional details on the flavor profiles include:

Like Buddahh - Stream-worthy butter-flavored deliciousness.

Vanilla Vanilla - Double the vanilla flavored goodness.

Salty Caramel - A bunch of caramel flavored crunch.

Lightly Salted - It might be simple, but it’s far from basic.

Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups can be purchased online at opopop.com for National Popcorn Day at the introductory price of $19.99 per 4-pack (12 pop cups), or $29.99 for a Discovery Kit, which includes a 4-pack and an Opopop Popper.

To learn more about Opopop’s Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups and stay up to date with new product launches and brand news, visit opopop.com and follow Opopop on Instagram at @opopopco.