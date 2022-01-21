Company: CanDo

Website: https://tastecando.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $35.99 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: Keto Krisp by CanDo, makers of low-carb, low-sugar keto bars, is coming off a record year as the fastest-growing brand in natural and celebrating with the launch of its newest flavor: Butter & Salt with Collagen.

Available online at TasteCando.com and rolling out into Whole Foods Market nationwide, Butter & Salt combines the indulgent flavors of a warm, butter pastry with notes of Himalayan sea salt for a melt-in-your-mouth taste and texture through every bite.

Following the success of the brand’s six other SKU’s, which include two plant-based offerings, the new flavor marks Keto Krisp’s first introduction of functional collagen, delivering 10g of protein, yet only 4g net carbs and 2g of sugar.

“There’s a certain level of comforting nostalgia that comes with visiting a bake shop or your favorite diner, and taking the first bite out of a fresh-from-the-oven donut or stack of fluffy, buttery pancakes—whether you’re five or 50 years old,” said Adam Bremen, founder of Keto Krisp by CanDo. “We were on a mission to achieve that same flavor and feeling with this Butter & Salt bar, while staying true to the nutrition profile and ingredients our fans have grown to love from Keto Krisp. I think we may have done just that and turned family kitchens into the modern, keto-friendly bake shop of the future.”

Now available nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Costco, Sprouts, Wegmans, Publix, HEB, and more, Keto Krisp is the #1-selling Keto Bar in the Natural Channel. As a category, Keto bars contribute to 65 percent of the overall bar category growth, of which Keto Krisp makes up 8 percent.

“The sales growth and multi-channel retail expansion we experienced over the past year has given us an incredible amount of momentum to keep up our category stewardship and bring thoughtful innovation to customers both online and at the shelf,” said Matt Clifford, CEO of Keto Krisp by CanDo. “We’re excited to see that same momentum and demand for low-carb, low-sugar products matched in other categories throughout the store, which gets us excited for what opportunities lie in the months and years ahead.

The keto market is predicted to reach a global value of $15.6B USD by 2027, with North America accounting for nearly 50 percent.

With only a few years since launching its line of optimal-protein keto bars, the startup has been on a mission to deliver on taste, ingredients and nutrition, while remaining steadfast in supporting and connecting with its consumers to instill the CanDo ethos, brought to by founder Adam Bremen. The result: A fast-paced upward trajectory and unmatched fan loyalty that has the Keto Krisp by CanDo brand growing 570 percent YoY.

Butter & Salt joins Keto Krisp’s current line of low-sugar, low-carb flavors, including Almond Butter Chocolate Chip, Almond Butter, Chocolate Mint, Chocolate Raspberry, Plant-Based Almond Butter Blackberry Jelly, and Plant-Based Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk. All are available online at www.tastecando.com ($35.99/12-pack).