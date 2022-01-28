The Puratos Group has unveiled its new brand identity, featuring a new logo, house colors, and a tagline, "Food Innovation for Good."

Puratos’s new branding represents the company's purpose "to move the planet forward by creating innovative food solutions for the health & well-being of people everywhere."

Next generation Puratos

Encompassing everything Puratos stands for, "Food Innovation for Good" encapsulates the company’s ongoing ambition to continue and further increase its positive global impact for future generations.

In the new logo, industry professionals will recognize Puratos's familiar unicorn, a symbol of courage and integrity. It now faces forwards towards an exciting future. Another key change in the company’s identity is the more widely used house color of red which represents Puratos’s passion, commitment and determination.

Sophie Blum, Puratos CMO, highlighted: “Our new identity underlines our unwavering commitment to our customers, employees, partners and consumers, and to further accelerating the growth of our business and our customers’. As the implementation of our new identity begins, our worldwide community of modern marketeers will leverage data, digital and artificial intelligence tools and techniques to engage and support our customers, helping them successfully stay ahead of the curve by collaboratively creating innovative food solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere.”

A prosperous future

The company’s new identity will help reinforce the message that Puratos is a trustworthy, progressive, and ethically-minded brand. As such, Puratos aims to continue tackling some significant issues within the food industry and remains dedicated to creating change that matters to move the planet forward through sustainable actions.

Blum also emphasized: “Sustainable entrepreneurship has been high on our agenda for many years. We believe that, as a responsible food business, it is important to deliver life-changing social contributions wherever we operate. We already have a range of initiatives in place to support this. Our Bakery Schools provide youngsters with quality education and create the skills needed within the industry, while our Cacao-Trace program is helping cocoa farmers worldwide increase their income, thanks to the production of superior-tasting chocolate through the mastering of the fermentation process. These are just two examples of how we are fulfilling our deep-rooted ambitions to implement and adhere to a sustainable, respectful and balanced operating model and we will continue working towards this in 2022 and beyond.”

To see more of Puratos’s new branding and visual identity, head over to the new Puratos website.