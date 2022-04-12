More than 170 milling industry leaders and guests gathered in South Carolina for the North American Millers’ Association’s 2022 Spring Conference, which ended on April 12, 2022.

“This year’s educational sessions were focused specifically on the issues that are impacting millers the most, from sustainability to transportation,” said NAMA President Jane DeMarchi. “From the expert speakers to the dialogue during our committee meetings, our goal is that NAMA’s Spring Conference provides insights that you can’t find anywhere else.”



Presentations focused on some of the most critical topics facing the agriculture and food industries in 2022. With volatility in the global grain markets top of mind, the annual Soft Wheat Crop Forecast was held on Tuesday morning. The panel of industry experts predicted U.S. 2022 soft red winter wheat production at 358,658,000 bushels, down 1% from 2021 and the third largest crop since 2013. They also forecasted a soft white winter wheat crop at 236,560,000 bushels, up 61% from 2021, according to analysis by Food Business News.

The 2022 Spring Conference was attended by milling companies, their suppliers, and members of allied industry. NAMA members also participated in technical committee meetings and corn, oat, and soft wheat division meetings as part of the event. Click here for a full conference program.

NAMA members will next meet on June 2, 2022 in Peoria, Illinois for the 63rd Annual Corn Dry Milling Conference, followed by the Washington Policy Conference on June 23, 2022. For more information, visit https://namamillers.org/our-events/.

