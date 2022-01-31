Company: 7-Eleven

Introduced: January 2022

Product Snapshot: Attention, spicy food lovers! The menu at 7-Eleven, Inc. is getting spicier this winter. That's right, 7-Eleven is dropping a hot new item on its iconic roller grill: the Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller.

"At 7-Eleven, we're all about variety. We love coming up with new takes on popular treats that will continue to excite and delight our customers," said Alexis Luewellyn, 7-Eleven senior manager of fresh food. "The new Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller is just the latest addition to our hot food menu, and we think this delicious, craveable option will become a quick fan favorite."

For a limited time, members of 7Rewards—the popular loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app—will earn 100 bonus points with each purchase of a Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller. Customers can enjoy exclusive discounts and offers like three grill items for just $3. And in true 7-Eleven style, that includes mixing and matching your choice of the classics and the limited time treats—the Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller, Buffalo Chicken Roller, Taquitos, or pizza, in-store only.