Company: Monterey Mushrooms

Website: www.montereymushrooms.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Monterey Mushrooms, the largest and only vertically integrated mushroom company in North America celebrating 50 years of research, development, production, and sales of mushroom spawn, premium fresh and processed mushrooms, is getting ready to launch a new product line consisting of organic full spectrum and Mycelium Plus mushroom powders for use as ingredients by food and supplement manufacturers. This nutraceutical product line is an extension of their all-natural Just Mushrooms Vitamin D2 powder line, which it's been producing for over 10 years.

The Monterey team’s extensive scientific knowledge and technical production expertise, evident in developing and producing their patented mushroom strains, were fully utilized in developing this extraordinary product line. Creating these products to help improve health and boost immunity supports the Monterey Mushrooms corporate purpose of enhancing people’s lives.

The first three powders they are releasing are Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, and Chaga. These powders are produced by dehydrating mycelia and fruit bodies that have been fermented on organic white sorghum grain. Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps are full spectrum powders, meaning they contain the mushroom mycelium, extracellular compounds (molecules, nutrients, that are excreted by the mycelium), primordia (beginning stages of fruit bodies) and fruit bodies. Chaga will be in a Mycelium Plus powder format that will include the mushroom’s mycelium along with its extracellular compounds and the fermented sorghum. All are desirable ingredients for functional food and beverage formulations and for nutritional supplements. Additionally, Reishi, Shiitake, Maitake, Turkey Tail, and Agaricus blazei powders will be available this spring.

The medicinal mushrooms are grown and processed at Monterey’s own facilities located in California, and they are certified as both kosher and organic, with samples being offered to industry professionals.

Preliminary research shows nutrients in mushrooms associated with Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), Ayurveda, and other holistic approaches have been shown to stimulate the immune system, help with healthy blood pressure management, supply powerful antioxidants, and support overall wellness. Some research also suggests they may promote focus, provide cardiovascular and skin health support, or boost cognition.

“We are committed to growing the very best mushroom strains for our nutraceutical powder line and really pride ourselves on having control from the beginning, including strain culturing and spawn development. Our long-term corporate strategy of vertical integration was exemplified through investments in facility renovations and equipment purchases that enable us to grow and process these new nutraceutical mushrooms” said Bruce Knobeloch, vice president, marketing & product Development. “Our team has been working hard these past few years to enhance our understanding of these mushrooms and to become well versed in growing and optimizing them. It’s been a fun and exciting new venture for us.”

The company's organic whole food nutraceutical powders provide support for a healthy mind, energy, endurance and immunity. The mushroom powders can be used in smoothie boosts, adaptogenic and nootropic supplements, multivitamins, superfood juice, tea, coffee and shakes, healthy, functional snacks, superfood chocolate bars, and protein-based nutrition shakes and bars.



