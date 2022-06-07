Mary’s Gone Crackers has announced plans for expanded distribution of its Kookies line. Following the launch of the Kookies line in February 2022, consumer demand has steadily climbed, with additional retailer growth anticipated in the coming months.

“Consumers are always on the lookout for healthy dessert replacement options and our Kookies line has been able to offer just that along with an incredible flavor profile,” said Jason Galante, vice president of sales with Mary’s Gone Crackers. “We are excited for the opportunity to grow our footprint and make Kookies snacks more available to the masses.”

Under the distribution plans, new retailers including Sprouts, INFRA Independents, Woodmans, Sunset, Caputos, Plum, Jimbos, Lassens, and Down to Earth will make all three Kookies flavors available to consumers. These new retailers will introduce the product to new markets and allow for greater accessibility in order to meet consumer demand. The Kookies line will continue to expand its distribution over the next year and well into the future.

The distribution expansion will also aid in the brand's efforts for sustainability, allowing it to give even more money back to GloryBee, founder of SAVE the BEE, whose mission is to protect Earth's precious pollinators. A portion of each sale goes back to supporting this mission, and the increase in distribution will result in an increase in sales, making every bite of Kookies an even sweeter deed for the planet.

All of Mary's Gone Crackers' offerings are made in its state-of-the-art facility, and are USDA Organic and non-GMO Project Verified. The low-sugar and low-calorie Kookies join the current portfolio of Original, Super Seed, and Real Thin Crackers.