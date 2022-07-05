IFF today announced that Nicolas Gebara has been named senior vice president, commercial and flavors, Nourish, effective July 1, 2022. In his 23 years at IFF, Gebara has held various roles, most recently serving as vice president, North America for Nourish.

In this newly created role, Gebara will streamline flavors and global sales across the division’s expanded portfolio, delivering product designs finely tuned to changing consumer and market needs. Gebara will report to Nicolas Mirzayantz, president, Nourish, IFF.

"When we established Nourish in February 2021, we created a new paradigm in our industry,” said Mirzayantz. “We have the leading position in nearly all high-value categories we play in and have demonstrated strong business performance, despite recent headwinds and a challenging macro environment. I am excited for Nicolas to build on our significant momentum, leading the flavors and commercial teams in our next phase of growth."

Furthermore, to enhance customer experience and optimize the business, the company has announced the following appointments in the Nourish division: