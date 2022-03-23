Company: No Cow

Website: https://nocow.com/

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $29.99 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: No Cow, the creators of innovative plant-based, low-sugar protein bars and powders, has announced the launch of its chocolate Dipped protein bars to bring even more decadence to the brand’s current lineup. Dipped in rich, plant-based chocolate with zero compromise to the bar’s macro profile, each Dipped bar is powered with a proprietary blend of rice and pea protein. No Cow Dipped bars take taste and texture to the next level, with flavors reminiscent of many classic American candies and treats. Each bar packs a whopping 20+g of plant protein, 3-5g of net carbs, and only 1g of sugar per bar. Available in six flavors: Chocolate Sea Salt, Chocolate Salted Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Mint Cookie, Chocolate Sprinkled Donut, Chocolate Coconut Almond, the highly anticipated new Dipped offerings are sure to be a big hit.

According to Straits Research, the global protein bar market is expected to reach nearly $80 billion by 2027 due to rising demand for convenient, better-for-you options and increased protein intake. Yet there are limited plant-based options on the market, and those available often compromise on taste and/or nutrition. No Cow’s new plant-based Chocolate Dipped line meets consumers' growing desire for options that satisfy cravings and nourish the body from a source free of animal-based proteins. Founded by Daniel Katz in 2015 in response to sensitivity to dairy products, all No Cow products are Vegan, Certified Gluten-Free and Kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified, and soy-free, making them a great choice for all lifestyles, including those following paleo, keto, kosher, vegetarian, and vegan diets.

“Forget about just trying to be the best plant-based option, we truly believe that the new line of Dipped Protein Bars are quite simply the best protein bars on the market, period,” said Eric Haddenhorst, No Cow’s CEO. “Early feedback from both consumers and retail partners after a soft launch of two flavors could not have been stronger. Consumers love the taste of these new bars; so many have told us they can’t believe they are plant-based. Of course, they still expect all of the low-sugar, high-protein, low-carb benefits that they’ve come to expect from No Cow.”

Flavor details on the new offerings include:

Peanut Butter Cup – Smooth peanut butter dipped in a rich, crunchy, chocolatey layer.

Chocolate Sprinkled Donut – The same incredible taste as No Cow’s original donut flavor, but now dipped in chocolate and strewn with sprinkles.

Chocolate Salted Caramel – Sweet buttery caramel blended with salt is a trendy fan favorite.

Chocolate Mint Cookie – The ideal bars for fans of the freshness of mint and chocolate.

Chocolate Sea Salt – A perfect combination of salty and sweet.

Chocolate Coconut Almond – Sweet coconut combined with nutty almonds dipped in a crunchy chocolate coating.

Changing the game with both taste and texture, single flavor 12 count boxes of the Chocolate Dipped line are available for purchase online at nocow.com and Amazon, at a SRP of $29.99. In-store availability to follow at retailers nationwide.