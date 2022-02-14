SNX, hosted by SNAC International, has just released its list of speakers for its 2022 conference, taking place March 27–29, 2022, in Phoenix at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort.

Are you ready to build deeper relationships across the supply chain? SNX delivers industry collaboration and learning in a brand-new format. SNX is excited to announce these influential thought leaders who will be addressing the hottest topics in snacks.

The schedule includes:

Opening Keynote: Steven Williams, CEO, PepsiCo Foods North America

Sunday, March 27, 5:45–6:45 p.m.

Steven Williams leads the $18 billion snack and convenient foods business that includes Frito-Lay North America (FLNA) and Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), where he has served as CEO since March 2019.

Steven Williams will kick-off the inaugural SNX forum on Sunday evening while sharing his vision for PepsiCo Foods and his mission to be always available everywhere consumers shop. Williams will discuss how the company has successfully navigated the pandemic with a consistent focus on innovation and supply chain collaboration that allows the company to serve its customers better, faster and stronger than ever before.





Toward a More Transparent and Sustainable Food System: Kristy Lewis, founder/chief visionary officer, Quinn Foods LLC

Monday, March 28, 8:30–9:15 a.m.

Kristy Lewis will share the story of Quinn Foods and what led to the company’s transparency policy, Farm-to-Bag, in 2011. She will discuss Quinn's “Be Better. Do Better.” mission that aims to make a critical impact in the food industry by moving farmers towards a regenerative agriculture approach. Lewis will also share insights on how the food industry can cultivate a food system that helps growers, their communities, and the planet while providing healthier products to consumers.





Labor Impact on Transportation and Distribution: Nick Geale, VP of Workforce Policy, American Trucking Association

Monday, March 28, 8:30–9:15 a.m.

Supply chain challenges are negatively impacting manufacturers of all kinds and snack food is no exception. Labor and transportation policy expert Nick Geale will speak to the intersection of labor and trucking shortages and the supply chain. Nick Geale currently serves as ATA’s Vice President for Workforce Policy. Prior to joining ATA, he served as a Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation and Chief of Staff, Deputy and Acting Solicitor at the U.S. Department of Labor where he oversaw all regulatory and enforcement matters for the Department of Labor.





The Culture of Snacking: Davey McHenry, senior vice president of operations, The Hartman Group, Inc.

Monday, March 28, 9:30–10:15 a.m.

Davey’s presentation will dive deep into the world of consumers and the key consumer and cultural trends impacting snacking today, and into the future. Davey combines her passion for people and process as Senior Vice President of Operations for the Hartman Group. Davey is responsible for driving Hartman Group’s operational strategy including a keen focus on its intersection with industry expertise, client relationships and organizational growth.





Closing Keynote and SNAC Tank Guest Judge: Rohan Oza, founder and managing partner, CAVU Ventures

Tuesday, March 29, 3:30–5:30 p.m.

Rohan Oza has worked with iconic global food and beverage companies and brands, including Mars, Coca Cola, Vitaminwater, Bai Brands and Bulletproof Coffee. As a Guest Shark on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Oza invested in current SNAC International Member Jackson’s Chips. Dubbed “Hollywood’s Brandfather” by The Hollywood Reporter, Oza is a global pioneer in celebrity equity deals.

After SNAC Tank finalists pitch to the panel of judges, Rohan Oza will share stories and lessons learned from his career of growing brands, forming partnerships, and what opportunities exist to be disruptive in a growing category.