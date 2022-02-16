Utz Brands will be celebrating its 100th anniversary by giving away $100,000 to one lucky winner. Bill and Salie Utz founded the company in 1921 in Hanover, PA.

To enter, consumers can text the word "CASH" to 68559, look for specially-marked product packages, or go to Utz's website.

The deadline to enter is April 18, 2022, and entrants must be 18 or older. You can see the full terms here.

Utz Brands include Utz, On the Border Chips and Dips, Golden Flake, Zapp's, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian Brand, and Tortiyahs!

Source: pennlive.com