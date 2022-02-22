Michael Freitas Finete has taken the helm as president and chief executive officer of SupHerb Farms, an agriculture-based business specializing in the production of individually quick frozen (IQF) herbs, specialty vegetables, purees, and globally-inspired culinary pastes and blends for foodservice operators and food manufacturers.

Finete has more than 25 years of experience in the global food industry. Most recently, Finete served as general manager at Sensient Natural Ingredients LLC. Prior to this position, he was a founding partner and general manager of Santo Amaro Foods and served as general manager of Advance Impact SAS. Finete began his career with General Mills, HJ Heinz and Samsung working in international sales and marketing, business development as well as procurement. Finete earned his master’s degree in International Marketing from the University of San Diego and his bachelor’s degree in Management Science from the University of California in San Diego. He has dual citizenship in the United States and Portugal and is fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

“SupHerb Farms is an industry-wide leader known for its expertise in growing, harvesting and offering fresh-from-the-garden flash frozen herbs, vegetables and innovative culinary ingredients that bring menus and products to life,” said Finete. “I’m looking forward to becoming a part of the SupHerb Farms family and leading this dedicated team as we continue to do our best to bring healthy, authentic and great tasting natural products to our customers and our consumers while collaborating with local family growers to safeguard our environment.”

“Michael is a leader in brand development, international food marketing, multi-channel sales, business management and planning,” said Charles Darbonne, co-owner of SupHerb Farms. “But most of all, Michael is a great leader who will guide SupHerb Farms in sustainable agriculture as well as product category growth. We know he will help SupHerb develop customized fresh flavor solutions for our partners.”

SupHerb Farms was founded in 1992 in the heart of California’s San Joaquin Valley and celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. The company specializes in a flash-freezing process done within hours after the herbs and vegetables are harvested. SupHerb Farms began by growing and harvesting freeze dried and IQF chives and thus the logo reflects the vibrant colors of chive blossoms.