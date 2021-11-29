Company: SternEnzym

Website: https://sternenzym.de

Ingredient Snapshot: Enzyme designer SternEnzym facilitates the production of high-quality gluten-free wafers with its new compound Sternzym GA 31077 GF. This improver makes gluten-free wafers as stable and crispy as standard wafers.

In recent years consumer interest in gluten-free foods has risen sharply. People suffering from celiac disease or gluten intolerance have to be careful not to eat foods containing this protein. But for many consumers, the reasons for choosing gluten-free foods are not strictly medical. More and more perceive gluten-free products as healthier. Thus, gluten-free is no longer a niche product. “Adding gluten-free baked goods to a product range is an ideal way for manufacturers to expand their target groups and meet a growing demand,” says Dr. Karin Abraham, head of research and development at SternEnzym.

However, gluten-free flour is a challenge in the production of baked goods, because gluten is an important ingredient that gives dough more elasticity and provides a better structure. Gluten also improves mixing tolerance and gas retention ability.

It’s especially difficult to make gluten-free flat baked goods like cookies with a creme filling between thin, crispy wafer sheets. Normally, gluten is part of what gives such thin baked goods their stability. The flour used for high-quality wafer sheets typi-cally has a protein content of 9 to 11 percent. Lower than that, the wafer is too soft and fragile. Higher than that, the wafer becomes too hard. These fluctuations can in principle be compensated for with enzymes.

However, the complete absence of gluten presents a greater challenge for making quality wafer sheets. Enzyme designer SternEnzym has developed a new solution: the improver Sternzym GA 31077 GF. “With the help of this enzyme com-pound, high-quality wafers can be made from gluten-free flour. The consumer can’t tell any difference,” says Angelika Draku-lic, application technologist at SternEnzym. The enzymatic solution Sternzym GA 31077 GF ensures optimum dough vis-cosity and adaptable wafer sheet colour. Sternzym GA 31077 GF can be added to various gluten-free flours, and is a mix of standardised glucoamylase enzyme from fungus with a thickener. Glucoamylase turns starch into glucose units, supporting fermentation and giving an even browning. The thickener contributes to the viscoelastic properties of the dough.



