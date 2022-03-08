Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has hired Art Posch as platform development manager for bakery in the Kemin Food Technologies – Americas business unit. Posch will lead sales efforts as Kemin continues to invest and expand its portfolio of clean-label ingredients that make it possible for bakers to maintain product freshness.

Posch brings decades of account service and business development to his new role. During his career, Posch has excelled at building relationships, retaining top accounts, cultivating partnerships and growing profit channels within the food and bakery industries. Prior to joining Kemin, Posch was vice president of business development at MCF Ingredients. He has also held key sales and development roles with companies in the food sector, including General Mills, Bunge, and Universal Foods. Posch earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and sales and marketing from Cardinal Stritch University and studied baking science at the American Institute of Baking.

“We are thrilled to have Art Posch join and lead our bakery team,” said Travis Krause, sales director, Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “He brings the perfect mix of ingredient sales, account management and technical knowledge to direct efforts as we grow and cultivate partnerships with our bakery customers. Kemin continues to invest in and increase our range of clean-label, shelf-life solutions to ensure bakers can keep products fresh and extend shelf life, while maintaining the clean-and-simple label that consumers want.”

As platform development manager, Posch will oversee the Kemin Bakery Innovation Center, which invites bakers to virtually experience the latest technologies and capabilities of Kemin Food Technologies from the convenience of their desks. Click here to see inside the Bakery Innovation Center.

To learn more about Kemin’s portfolio of ingredient solutions to extend the shelf life of bakery and snack products, click here.