Company: Rudolph Foods

Website: southernrecipesmallbatch.com

Introduced: Spring 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Southern Recipe Small Batch, an authentic, handcrafted, small batch pork rind, is proud to reveal refreshed packaging and renewed appearance, designed to continue to meet the needs of and draw attention from its core consumers. The launch is accompanied by an integrated campaign to show off the new packaging, including a refreshed logo and enhanced web and social presence that were all developed with consumer needs in mind. From retailer shelves to social media, Southern Recipe Small Batch has entered a new era that it expects will meet the evolving needs of today’s pork rind consumer. New packaging is expected to be on shelves nationwide, wherever Southern Recipe Small Batch is sold, beginning this Spring 2022.

The full Southern Recipe Small Batch lineup underwent this brand refresh. Packaging elements were lightened, with bolder colors and clear flavor cues highlighting key product features. In continuing to define Southern Recipe Small Batch’s leadership within the pork rind category, the new packaging was designed to stand out on retailer shelves. In addition to offering bold flavors that rival what is thought to be traditional within the pork rind niche, Southern Recipe Small Batch proudly boasts 7g of collagen per serving, a USDA-approved claim that is uniquely used by the brand.

“We’re so proud of how far the Southern Recipe Small Batch brand has come, from inception to brand launch to category leadership,” shared Mark Singleton, vice president of sales & marketing for Southern Recipe Small Batch. “We have a great team behind the brand, all who understand the potential of pork rinds within the snack food industry. The humble pork rind deserves to be elevated, and that’s exactly what we’re doing with this brand refresh.“

From a refreshed brand mark, designed to speak to a more feminine aesthetic, to the brighter, bolder color palette that marks the brand and its big, bold flavors, Southern Recipe Small Batch has defined itself, once again, as the pork rind for every shopper. For a snack historically purchased by men, Southern Recipe Small Batch’s pork rinds are carefully crafted to speak to every consumer with a craving for the bold. As a part of the Rudolph Foods company, Southern Recipe Small Batch brings to life family history and hard work by continuing to use their family’s secret cooking method. Nearly 70 years of experience ensures that consumers can trust the quality in every bag.